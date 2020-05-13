Bill Gates funds at-home COVID-19 testing

Bill Gates is funding a program that will provide at-home COVID-19 testing, CBS News reported.

Gates is reportedly providing the at-home kits to people in Seattle to help researchers better understand how COVID-19 spreads through communities.

"In any fight, it's important to know your enemy. Unfortunately, in our battle against COVID-19, there's a lot that we still don't know," the Microsoft co-founder wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. "More testing, of course, will help us answer them. But with tests in short supply in many parts of the world, including the U.S., it is impossible to test everyone—at least for now."

Gates also revealed he is funding a disease surveillance program called the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN). The program is the first of its kind and is expected to be able to detect cases of the virus in Seattle, the first COVID-19 hotspot in the U.S.

Gates said the tool will test both sick and healthy individuals. With SCAN people can use a self-swab test to collect their own nasal samples and then ship them to a lab, all from the comfort of their homes.

"The key advantage of this at-home testing approach is that people don't need to go to a clinic, where they risk exposing themselves or others to infection," Gates said.

Gates also emphasized that his self-testing program is not designed to replace professional medical care, but he hopes the data from the testing will provide a clearer picture of how the virus is "moving through the community, who is at greatest risk, and whether physical distancing measures are working."

Gates reports SCAN is already testing 300 people per day. Seattle residents interested in taking part in the program can apply on its website starting Wednesday, May 13. Those chosen will be mailed an at-home test kit and given access to SCAN's online portal to view their results.

