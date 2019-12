Bill Latham, one of the members of the Clinton 12, has passed away.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Organization announced Latham passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in Oak Ridge.

Latham was one of the 12 African American children who fought for the integration of Clinton High School in 1956.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr. Robert Bill Latham," the organization said on Facebook.

