Bill Lee appoints Mae Beavers to state Board of Parole

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed former GOP state Sen. Mae Beavers to serve on the state Board of Parole.

Lee announced Beavers' new six-year term this week while unveiling more than 70 other appointees to various state boards and commissions.

Beavers is a social conservative who has rallied against gay marriage and pushed bills to restrict the bathrooms transgender students could use. She unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018.

Beavers was an early supporter of President Donald Trump and served as the head of Tennessee’s delegation to the Republican National Convention.

She left the state Senate in August 2017 to focus on her bid for governor.