Bill aims to move more people off assistance, into workforce

Kentucky House Republican leaders have introduced sweeping legislation aimed at shifting more people off public assistance and into the workforce.

The measure, introduced Monday, is designated a top priority as House Bill 1. House GOP leaders say it takes aim at a long-running problem--the state's low workforce participation rate.

The bill seeks to resolve situations that discourage some people from working longer hours or getting better-paying jobs because they can then lose public benefits.

