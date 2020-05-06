Bill could forgive student loans for healthcare workers on COVID-19 frontlines

Frontline healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic could get their student loans forgiven under a planned proposal.

New York Representative Carolyn Maloney announced she introduced a new bill to forgive student loan debt for frontline medical professionals who are battling the spread of COVID-19, Business Insider reported.

Maloney said the 'Student Debt Forgiveness for Frontline Health Care Workers Act' would eliminate the financial burden for healthcare workers and potentially help attract other medical professionals to help fight coronavirus.

“We should do more than thanking them,” and forgiving their loans is a “concrete” way to do that, Maloney said.

Lawmakers compared the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic for medical professionals to that of emergency personnel and first responders during 9/11.

