Bill could allow Tenn. counties to legalize marijuana

A Tennessee bill proposed by Rep. Rick Staples (D-Knoxville) would allow individual counties to decide whether the growing, processing, manufacturing, delivery and retail sale of marijuana should be legal.

If passed, counties across the state would be allowed to hold referendum elections to let county voters decide whether or not to make the drug legal.

The bill would also decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana statewide.

The bill was filed in the house of representatives on January 13.

