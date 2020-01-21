Bill seeks to make wearing hoods, masks illegal in Tennessee on public property

A proposed bill seeks to make wearing hoods and masks illegal on public property in Tennessee.

According to WTVF, HB 1629/SB 1750, says anyone who tries to conceal their identity by wearing a mask, hood or device by which a portion of their face concealed on public property would be a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill also includes private property, saying it would be an offense to wear masks or hoods on anyone's private property without getting the owner's permission.

WTVF reported the bill does not apply during a holiday or for anyone dressing for sporting activity, trade, occupation, theatrical production, parade or masquerade ball or during an emergency drill or emergency event.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.