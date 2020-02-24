Bill to ban 'prison party photos' from being released introduced in Tennessee

A bill to prevent "prison party photos," photographs taken of inmates at state-sponsored prison parties, has been introduced in Tennessee.

District Attorney General Jared Effler announced that HB 2653, sponsored by Representative Keisling, and SB 2534, sponsored by Senator Pody, calls the release of "prison party" photographs to the public an "egregious imbalance" of the Tennessee Department of Corrections policy. The bill would prevent any photos of inmates taken during visitation from being released.

According to the DA, TDOC hosts nine parties for inmates and their guests on nine different holidays as part of TDOC policy. The parties include those for Christmas, Thanksgiving and Labor Day. No inmate is barred from attending, the DA said.

The new bill would not prevent those parties from happening, but would prevent photographs being taken and then released to the public of the inmates and the parties.

The bill was sparked after the family of a murder victim reportedly saw photographs of the convicted murderer at a party with his alleged girlfriend on social media at one of the "prison parties."

The district attorney said the girlfriend posted the photo to social media and used it as her Christmas card.

"Though we seek justice for victims like these, nothing the State of Tennessee can do will ever heal the hurt that these families will feel for the rest of their lives," DA Effler wrote. "We can, however, seek to protect these victims from further pain, harassment and abuse inflicted by the criminal justice system itself. [The bill] seeks to do that by preventing the public dissemination of 'prison party' photos."

DA Effler told WVLT News that the bill has been placed in committee in both the House and the Senate. They expect it to be placed on the calendar within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.