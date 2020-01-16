Bill to make Tennessee's official nickname 'The Volunteer State' introduced

A bill to make 'The Volunteer State' Tennessee's official nickname was introduced in the state Senate and House this week.

WJHL reported that Rep. Jason Zachary said while Tennessee has had the nickname for years, it has never been official.

“After researching, speaking with the state historian and confirming with the Library of Congress, it has never been made official but rather just a nickname we received back in the 1800’s but never made official,” Zachary said in an email to WJHL. “We are changing that this year!”

Tennessee just recently named the Blue Tick Coonhound its official state dog in 2019.

