Bill would ban sale of large-capacity magazines in Florida

Legislation filed at the state capitol this week would ban the sale of large-capacity magazines in Florida.

Under a bill proposed for the 2020 session, ammunition magazines would be limited to holding a maximum of 10 bullets at a time. Current law caps magazines at five rounds for hunters but has no other limitations.

Democratic State Senator Linda Stewart of Orlando calls her bill common-sense gun control legislation. She says fewer people will be killed during mass shootings, if the killers must continually reload their weapons.

"It doesn't take anyone's guns away from them at all. It just slows down how often they can shoot and how many rounds they can shoot at one time," she argued, adding, "We are trying to reduce that opportunity to spray fields and fields of people with bullets. Because they would have to reload, it would give the officers time to get to the site."

According to Stewart, nine other states currently have restrictions on high-capacity ammunition magazines.

A similar bill has yet to be filed in the Florida House of Representatives, ahead of the start of session in January.

