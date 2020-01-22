Bill would make wearing hoods, masks illegal in Tennessee

A proposed bill would make it illegal to conceal your identity in Tennessee, meaning no one can wear a hood, mask or any other item to hide their face while on public property.

HB 1629/SB 1750 is sponsored by Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) and Sen. Jon Lundberg.

The bill says that anyone who intends to conceal their identity by wearing a mask, hood, or device by which a portion of their face is concealed on public property would be a Class A misdemeanor.

It also included private property, saying it was be an offense to wear the mask or hood on anyone's private property with out getting the owner's permission.

However, it would not apply during a holiday or for anyone dressing for a sporting activity, trade, occupation, theatrical production, parade or masquerade ball.

You could also wear a gas mask during the event of an emergency or emergency drills.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.