Billy Ray Cyrus sings "Amazing Grace" to honor Tenn. teen

Famed singer Billy Ray Cyrus led a Middle Tennessee community in a rendition of "Amazing Grace" to honor a teenager who took his life, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Family and friends of Coffee County 16-year-old Channing Smith said he took his own life after classmates "outed" him.

WTVF reported that Cyrus attended a memorial for Smith and led the community in song. Cyrus has posted several times about Smith on social media since learning of Smith's death.

