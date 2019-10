Discover Life in America and the Mid Mod Collective are hosting the opening of a biodiversity exhibit about the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Knoxville.

The exhibit was "created to showcase some of the beauty and diversity that exists within the park," a release from Discover Life in America said.

The opening will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 1 at 1617 N. Central Street.

