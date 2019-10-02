Biological mother speaks after twin toddlers found dead in car in Georgia

An investigation into the deaths of 3-year-old twin girls is underway in Hinesville, Georgia.

The twins were found dead inside of a car, Sunday afternoon. Preliminary autopsy results released by the Liberty County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday states the cause of death was heatstroke. The deaths have been ruled accidental.

WTOC sat down with the biological mother of Raelynn and Payton Keyes on Tuesday. She says her family is broken. She says Friday was the last time she saw them alive, with her caseworker.

“We got pregnant six months after we lost our first daughter. She died at three weeks. We found out we were pregnant with the twins. They were born 10 weeks early," Skye Keyes said.

Keyes says it seems like her family keeps suffering loss after loss.

“It’s a nightmare. It feels like a giant nightmare. I feel like we were the last ones to know our daughters died,” she said.

Keyes says she and her husband would see their children every Friday with a caseworker after they were placed in foster care over a year ago.

“It’s a long story. We went through a lot after we lost our daughter, and we went through more after the girls were born. Bad luck. Just one thing after another," Keyes said.

She says she didn’t expect that Friday to be the last day she saw her daughters alive. She is now waiting to hear from detectives, and she has more questions as all of this unfolds.

Keyes tells WTOC anyone who had a chance to be around the twins knew they were a burst of life and they would put a smile on anyone’s face. They were only a few weeks shy of turning 4-years-old.

“They’re little prissy tomboys, put it that way. They tagged around with their brother, but they are as girly as you can get at the same time, but happy-go-lucky kids and attached to Mom and Dad, but they just...they were just perfect," Keyes said.

She says arrangements are not finalized yet, but she hopes they will bury their twins beside their other daughter that passed away in 2014.

“No matter what, where was the woman watching them? It doesn’t make sense whatsoever," Keyes said. "We want answers. Nothing is going to bring our girls back.”

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services released the following statement to WTOC on Tuesday:

All of us at DFCS are heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of Payton and Raelynn Keyes. We send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Payton and Raelynn and all whose lives have been touched by these children. The thousands of professionals at DFCS work tirelessly to ensure that children who have experienced abuse or neglect can find safety, recovery, and a full life, and we hate to see any child’s life cut short.

Tom Rawlings, Director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services

The Hinesville Police Department says more details will be released as they finalize the investigation.

