Birmingham man charged with killing, cutting dog's throat

An Alabama man was accused of killing a dog by cutting its throat.

According to reports, a woman went to the police station to report she had reason to believe her dog had been killed, WBRC reported.

The woman told police she knew and frequently helped a man named Larry Lloyd and allowed him into her home two to three nights a week.

The woman said on Feb. 24 Lloyd was acting agitated, and she suggested taking him to a hospital. Police said when the woman went upstairs, she heard Lloyd turn on the shower and said he was taking a quick shower.

According to reports, the woman left her dog downstairs with Lloyd. Police said the woman took Lloyd to his apartment, and when she returned home, she found a large pool of blood between her living room and her playroom.

Police found the small Yorkie's body under a tree in the backyard on Feb. 25. Lloyd was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

