Birthday parade held for Kentucky woman, 109, who survived Spanish Flu outbreak

A Kentucky woman celebrated her 109th birthday with the help of her neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to WAVE, Ruth Evelyn Harrington of Kuttawa, Kentucky had the mayors of three neighboring towns take part in her birthday parade. Some of Harrington's great-great-great grandchildren were also in the parade.

Harrington can now say she has lived through two global pandemics, as she survived the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918.

