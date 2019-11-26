Black Friday fiasco for plumbers known as Brown Friday

Black Friday is known as the busiest day for shoppers but have you heard of Brown Friday?

Brown Friday is a plumber's worst nightmare the day after Thanksgiving, according to WKYT.

H20 Maestro Plumbing's Kevin Pearl says to be aware of what you are putting into a kitchen sink or garbage disposal. Anything starchy such as potatoes, noodles or rice, get through the garbage disposal but cause problems down the line.

The food becomes a soft material and build-up often occurs.

"We see it start to pick up in the days leading up to Thanksgiving and definitely the day after for sure," said Pearl.

One tip to avoid Brown Friday: Throw away food scraps into the trash and not the garbage disposal.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WKYT. All rights reserved.

