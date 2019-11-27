Black Friday deals in East Tennessee

We have the best Black Friday deals for East Tennessee shoppers right here.

Walmart

70-inch RCA Roku 4K TV $550

Lenovo Legion Y540 $799

Apple Watch Series 3 $170

Acer Chromebook 715 $279

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s $329

RCA 32-inch Roku TV $130

Google Smart TV bundle $45

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar $30

See a preview ad of Walmart's Black Friday deals here.

Best Buy

Samsung 70-inch Class LED 6s $549

Samsung 11.6-inch Chrombook Intel Atom x5 $89

Beats By Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation $22.99

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa voice remote $24.99

See a preview of Best Buy's Black Friday deals here.

Kohl's

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera $399

XBox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $199

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99

Huffy Frenzy 6-volt electric motorcycle ride-on $79

Hover-1 Firefly self-balancing scooter $129

See a preview of Kohl's Black Friday deals here.

Target

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker $39.99

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV $479

AirPods Pro $249

Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle $399

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ $99

Rollplay Mercedes-Benz SUV 6V GL450 electric ride-on $124

KidKraft Montauk playset $799

Graco Slim Fit 3-in-1 convertible car seat 50% off

See a preview of Target's Black Friday deals here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.