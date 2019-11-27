Black Friday deals in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- We have the best Black Friday deals for East Tennessee shoppers right here.
Walmart
70-inch RCA Roku 4K TV $550
Lenovo Legion Y540 $799
Apple Watch Series 3 $170
Acer Chromebook 715 $279
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s $329
RCA 32-inch Roku TV $130
Google Smart TV bundle $45
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar $30
See a preview ad of Walmart's Black Friday deals here.
Best Buy
Samsung 70-inch Class LED 6s $549
Samsung 11.6-inch Chrombook Intel Atom x5 $89
Beats By Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $199
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation $22.99
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa voice remote $24.99
See a preview of Best Buy's Black Friday deals here.
Kohl's
Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera $399
XBox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $199
JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $99
Huffy Frenzy 6-volt electric motorcycle ride-on $79
Hover-1 Firefly self-balancing scooter $129
See a preview of Kohl's Black Friday deals here.
Target
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker $39.99
Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD HDR TV $479
AirPods Pro $249
Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle $399
Polaroid Originals OneStep+ $99
Rollplay Mercedes-Benz SUV 6V GL450 electric ride-on $124
KidKraft Montauk playset $799
Graco Slim Fit 3-in-1 convertible car seat 50% off
See a preview of Target's Black Friday deals here.
Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.