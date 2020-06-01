Black Lives Matter activists 'dissapointed' with Market Square vandalsim

Activists with Knoxville's Black Live Matter organization said their group is not responsible for the vandalism that took place in Market Square over the weekend.

(WVLT)

BLM organizers said they felt Friday's protest in front of the KPD headquarters was peaceful and their message was equally heard.

The organizers said they were disappointed with the vandalism that took place after the peaceful protest.

"Friday was a peaceful demonstration," Constance Every a leadership member of Knoxville's BLM organization said. "There is no need to riot and tear things apart at this time because our leadership and political side of the fence are ready to speak and figure out how to deem these demands for our city."

Every said she understands the anger many people have, but said defacing property and hurting one another is not the answer.

A protest is scheduled to take place in Market Square on Monday at 5 p.m. Every said it is not an official protest with their organization.

BLM organizers said they want those responsible for the vandalism to reach out and join the organization so the message of equality is unified.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.