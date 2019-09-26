Blackjewel miners' protest ending after nearly 2 months

A nearly two-month saga is coming to an end.

The Blackjewel miners in Harlan County, who have been blocking train cars hauling coal from leaving Cloverlick #3 Mine, are wrapping up their protest Thursday.

Non-profit With Love From Harlan tells us the protesters are packing up and leaving the tracks.

The protest started after Blackjewel LLC declared bankruptcy, which caused miners' checks to bounce. On July 29th, several miners climbed on the tracks to block a train hauling Blackjewel coal from leaving. This grew into a tent city as miners, their families and friends rallied around the mantra, "No pay, we stay."

By the end of September, many of the miners enrolled in schools, found new jobs or moved. Several hearings in bankruptcy court led to a judge asking the respective parties to conduct confidential negotiations, with a deadline of October 1st. If no deal is made by then, court-ordered mediation is the likely outcome.

At this time, the miners have still not received the paychecks owed to them.

We have a reporter headed to Harlan County to learn more about why the protesters decided to leave. This will be updated.