Blackjewel miners to get back pay more than 3 months later

More than three months after their paychecks were clawed out of their accounts, former Blackjewel coal miners are set to get their back pay.

An agreement has been reached between the United States Department of Labor, Blackjewel, LLC, and Blackjewel Marketing and Sales Holdings to pay back due wages to miners in Eastern Kentucky.

“Our Labor Cabinet has worked diligently with the Trump Administration since July to ensure that the miners affected by the Blackjewel closing are rightfully compensated,” said Gov. Bevin. “I am grateful that our perseverance has provided welcome and deserving news for the miners and their families. May we always appreciate the hard work of our coal miners, and may we always fight as hard on their behalf as they do to keep the lights on in our communities.”

As lawyers continued to meet in a courtroom over the bankruptcy hearings, two mines owned by the company in Wyoming were sold to Alabama-based FM Coal.

As a result of that sale, former miners will now receive their missing paychecks.

Bristol Herald Courier reports Blackjewel LLC agreed to pay $5.47 million in wages not earned between June 10th and July 1st. These wages will go to miners in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia

Consent orders were filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky and the U. S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia guaranteeing Blackjewel, LLC miners who are owed backpay from the company will now be paid.

“Today is a great day and one we've longed to see come,” said Dan Mosley, Harlan County Judge/Executive. "The order that has been signed to pay miners the wages they're owed is the action we've all been tirelessly working toward since July. My heart is overjoyed for these hardworking folks who took a stand in a professional way to say workers shouldn't be treated this way. The Blackjewel miners, their families, and our entire community are eternally grateful to everyone that has fought alongside us to support these folks and see the day come that the miners were paid for their hard work. I'm so happy that day is here. I'm so thankful for the commitment that Secretary Dickerson and Governor Bevin made to me in early July to take this fight all the way to the White House, and get the commitment from President Trump and Vice President Pence to utilize all resources available at the U.S. Department of Labor to make sure these miners and their families were made whole again.”

The money will be paid out to 658 of Kentucky’s Blackjewel miners from the Black Mountain and Lone Mountain mines.

According to a report, Blackjewel Attorney Stephen Lerner says, paychecks will be mailed this week, and are being sent to the last known address of the employee

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.