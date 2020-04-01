Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to COVID-19

Three inmates at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex may have been potentially exposed to a non-state employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmates have been quarantined and have not currently presented any symptoms. The facility said it has taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates and staff.

Officials said disinfection and safety measures are ongoing and everyone is being reminded to practice the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health.

