Blending coaching and being a mom

Kellie Harper is in the coaching business. She’s also in the business of being a mom! "Got kids and trying to run around with them at the house and keeping it up," Says Kellie during these days of being a quarantined coach.

And not lost on this quarantined coach is the fact that Mothers Day is upon us. I asked the coach if she'd able to see your mom and spend time with her and what do Jon and the kids have planned for you? Her response, "First off on our end, there's been a lot of whispering going on, some secretive, operatives going on so I don't quite know what that is yet. My mom is diligent about social distancing which means no one gets to go see her, so thank goodness for being able to see her electronically. I know it's been hard on her not seeing all her kids and grand kids."

Kellie of course played for Pat Summitt during a time when the legendary coach was raising her then young son Tyler. I asked if she learned anything from her about being a working mom?

Kellie said oh yes, ”Little did I know I was gonna need that model, I was gonna need to have seen it work. I think for me, seeing that you can do it that you can love your children and be there for your children, but still make sure you're very professional and you get done what needs to get done in your professional life. People talk about it all the time trying to find that balance, I think for me it's less of a balance and more of a blend we're able to bring our children around and we want our team around our family and that's really important to me. Watching Pat be graceful with so much being thrown at her, but still be an amazing mother was really inspiring."

Copyright WVLT News. All rights reserved.

