Blessing box helps Cocke County neighbors facing tough times

Many people across East Tennessee are social distancing, including avoiding the grocery store. But others can't afford the groceries at all as layoffs continue to rise across the state.

That's why a donation box in Newport is getting extra traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s always an opportunity to do good in this world,” Billy Thompson said. Billy and his wife Emily built Gracelyn's Blessing Box at Carson Springs Baptist Church.

How does the blessing box work? 'Take if you need, give if you can' - and it's all free for those in need in Cocke County.

“Especially now — there’s a lot of baby items being used, a lot of food, toiletries [both taken and donated]," Emily said.

Emily and Billy said while it's a blessing for their neighbors, they feel blessed even more. Gracelyn's Blessing Box is named after the couple's 9-year-old daughter.

“She was a complete joy. She was a light to be around,” Emily told WVLT News reporter Robert Grant.

Emily said she was a light even when facing dark times. Gracelyn suffered from a rare liver disease. She was set to get a transplant in May of 2017. Unfortunately, do to complications during the surgery, Gracelyn did not make it through. Now three years later, Gracelyn's heart lives on in her blessing box.

“Gracelyn had a real heart for food and helping people. She loved to help mom cook all the holiday meals,” Billy said.

And even in the face of hardship, her parents said Gracelyn's face always had a smile.

“Things that would normally be terrifying to a child — and she would sing ‘I think to myself what a wonderful world.” A lesson Emily said people can learn from today: that things will get better.

“Slow down and take the opportunity to realize that it is a wonderful world. Just because it is a hard time right now doesn’t mean it’s going to be a hard life.”

The Carson Springs location is the first Gracelyn's Blessing Box, however Emily and Billy said they're hoping to secure three more and have them ready within the next few weeks depending on how the pandemic continues.

The Amazing Gracelyn Organization started as just a Facebook page to share with family and friends how Gracelyn was doing. However, the page grew to more than 3,000 likes.

Gracelyn always wanted to be a nurse. Now the Amazing Gracelyn foundation has a scholarship for Cocke County students who plan on pursuing a career in nursing.

You can learn more on the organization's Facebook/a> page.

