Blessing boxes in Anderson County to help those in need

An outdoor pantry known as blessing box greets people in Clinton.

(WVLT)

"It is a blessing box. It's part of our initiative to give back to our community," said Bruce Fox.

Fox and his law office staff developed the idea of the blessing box a few months ago.

"A lady that works with us on social media brought us the idea, and we loved it, and discussed it, decided we were going to do it and then the pandemic hit," said Fox, "We stock it with food and anybody that needs food can drop by here discreetly and take what they need. And we have a little sign on it that says "Give what you can, take what you need."

They have built three boxes so far, including one outside their law office in Clinton.

"The other two we've put up are at Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs and Andersonville Elementary School in Andersonville and so word's gotten out among the school principals," said Fox.

Fox said he has high hopes for the impact of the box.

"We have a demand for it and a need for it in our community, and so right now I think we can do 12 in places that are asking for them and that need them, and we'll get them out."

Two more blessing boxes are expected to be set up by the end of the week. The end goal is to create two per week over the next couple of months.

