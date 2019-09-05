Blind Tennesseans Receive Training To Lead Independent Lives

East Tennessee has some of the best employment numbers in the state and the worst.

Two weeks ago, the Department of Labor announced that Hancock County has 8.2% unemployment, the highest number in the entire state. But Sevier County is the third-best at only 3.3% unemployment.

Despite their desire to work, one community consistently hits 70% unemployment: the blind.

Morristown's Volunteer Blind Industries turns out 400 mattresses a day on its factory floor. They're also guiding the blind to new - and valuable - job skills.

"Their mission is 'we will provide blind people with the dignity of independence through employment,'" Tony Nead said. He went from the factory to the showroom at VBI.

That may come from sewing the camo Marines wear into battle or from an Excel spreadsheet.

"Then I look at their time card to see when actually came in and left," Vanessa Rodriguez said.

Vanessa Rodriguez is spending several months here learning what it takes to create her vending machine empire.

"Just for me to manage and have my own business. Just a way for us to be more self-sufficient," Rodriguez said. "And do things on our own."

"You're not having assistance from anyone, you feel more independent," Tony Nead said.

Tony Nead switched careers when retinitis pigmentosa took his peripheral vision. Now he's a top mattress salesman.

"I couldn't think of anywhere else that I would want to work," Nead said.

Most of the men on his mother's side lost their vision. but stigma kept it hidden out of sight.

"You know when you're a child, and nobody talked about it," Nead said.

Once his brother took a job here, Tony joined him. He learned to sew and live independently.

Owen Neil said the goal is to gain every skill except driving a car.

"Find out what their skills are. don't just overlook us because we are blind," Neil said.

Sammy and Charlie use a text to voice computer to add bookkeeping to their resume'.

These new skills meant for the modern world.

"Want to learn how to use a computer again," Neil said. "Want to learn how to use an iPhone."

Rehab teaches the newly blind adaptive skills so they can live on their own. That means learning skills such as using kitchen knives and the stove. That means independence.

