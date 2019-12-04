Blind dog gets family after spending four years in shelters

A dog that spent 1,406 days in animal shelters throughout Northeast Ohio has finally been adopted.

Barklee, a 7-year-old blind pit bull mix, is being adopted from the Lake Humane Society in Mentor.

The Lake County animal shelter took Barklee in during January 2019 after spending three years at Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown.

He was initially timid when he arrived at the Lake Humane Society, but Barklee eventually became more comfortable with the help of staff and volunteers by taking him on walks, car rides, and park visits.

