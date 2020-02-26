Blind rock climber pushing the limits

A blind entrepreneur has re-envisioned the possibilities for the visually impaired to rock climb.

Blind rock climber has pushed the limits for the visually impaired by making rock climbing accessible. / Source: (CBS)

According to CBS This Morning, 22-year-old Matthew Shifrin has innovated a simple lego-system to help visually impaired climbers to rely on memory and sense of touch.

'CBS This Morning Saturday' co-host Dana Jacobson spoke to Shifrin on how this system is helping the community. "We always think about disabilities as limiting but the truth is, it's not the disability that limits the person but it's the world that we live in that limits the people," said Shifrin.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CBS. All rights reserved.