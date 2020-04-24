Blood, smell of cigarettes leads Kentucky mayor to woman in cellar

A Kentucky mayor came across a surprise in his own home.

WNKY reported that Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said he found a woman hiding in a crawl place in the cellar of a home he was having renovated.

According to Wilkerson, he heard noises and smelled cigarettes and went down to the cellar to check things out. Once down there, he found blood on the door and a sack filled with women's clothes.

Moments later, he said he found a woman who was covered in dirt. She told him someone was after her.

Wilkerson said he called the police and the woman ran off.

“I told the officers when they came that she didn’t steal anything. I asked the officers why they were grinning and they said that no matter how they write the report, it’s going to say the mayor locked a woman in his house,” Wilkerson said jokingly.

