BCSO searching for escaped inmate

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for an escaped inmate.

Officials said Larry Garner walked off a work-release at the Blount County Animal Shelter on Currie Avenue in Maryville.

The search area is focused on the Eagleton Area. Knox County Sheriff's Office is assisting the search with helicopters.

Garner is now clean-shaven and his hair is cut short. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue T-shirt, and a baseball cap with the animal shelter logo.

Garner is classified as a non-violent inmate, but anyone who sees him should call 911.