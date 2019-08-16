Blount Co. Parks and Rec upgrades tennis courts

Ever tried playing tennis on a court made of sand and carpet?

Doesn't sound easy, does it?

Folks in Maryville have been doing it for years--but no more!

Parks and Rec just finished a big renovation. Now there are four tennis courts and six pickleball courts at John Sevier Park in Maryville.

"All the courts are very busy so it's definitely a needed renovation here so we could have more court space that's safe and well maintained for the community," said Kelly Forster, the Superintendent of the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation.

The City of Maryville paid for the project, spending a little more than $320,000.

Not only are there new tennis and pickleball courts at the park, soon there will be a new basketball court at another location.

That's coming to the Everett Recreation Center, thanks to a state grant.

It was built in the fifties, and the floors haven't been replaced.

The court is used for basketball and volleyball.

"So being able to put a brand new floor on there is going to be exciting. It's a new opportunity for us to kind of enhance a really nice facility and make it even better," said Chris Clark, the Assistant Director for the Parks and Rec Department.

And the goal is to give people who live in Blount County a variety of sports options.

But for Jerry Tuggle, he's focused on making friends and creating friendly competition on the tennis court.

"Last year they decided to redo the courts and we're so happy they did, they're great courts," said Tuggle.

He said that won't change, especially since now something else already has.

"The ball bounces a little different. A little quicker. So we have to adjust to that. But it's really good," explained Tuggle.

The 40-year-old court Jerry loves to play on, needed a little love.

"Carpet and sand was easier on the knees, especially for us old people," laughed Tuggle, "But I've always played on a hard surface. And everybody is adapting real well."

"As soon as we opened the gates they were here and ready," said Forster.

"This is really nice, really nice. We got the shade, we got the courts, we got the bathrooms,' said Neak Alexander, a pickleball player.

"Everybody blends in. And a good player will play with a lesser player. And we just all make it fun," said Tuggle.

Laying the groundwork for new opportunities and fellowship on and off the court.

"Hopefully people will see us and come on over and play with us. That'd be great," said Tuggle.

