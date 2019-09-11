Blount Co. deputy honored with "The Lifesaving Award"

An East Tennessee man would not be alive today if it weren't for the quick thinking of a Blount County deputy.

Cynthia McKay and Elizabeth Murphy hug (Source: WVLT)

That deputy was honored on Wednesday for her lifesaving work.

"This is a Lifesaving Award Elizabeth. And although you're receiving it. I receive it too," said Cynthia McKay as she hugged Blount Co., deputy Elizabeth Murphy.

It's a day of "thank you" for Murphy.

"Elizabeth saved my son's life," said McKay.

In July, Seth Lafollette and his friend were at a fishing tournament.

"He just had a collapse on his fishing boat," explained McKay.

Murphy responded to Fort Loudon Lake for a CPR call. Twice she gave 21-year-old Seth Lafollette CPS and then an AED shock until Seth gasped and started breathing on his own.

"I don't really know if a mother can put into words what it really means to be here today," said McKay.

More first responders arrived and took him to Blount Memorial Hospital.

Doctors say Seth wouldn't have survived if deputy Murphy and the AED had not been there.

"I'm so thankful," said McKay, "You're very welcome," responded Murphy.

Seth was not able to attend since he missed so much work for being in the hospital.

"Look what you saved," laughed McKay as she FaceTimed Seth to show Elizabeth.

"Thank you," Seth said through the phone.

"You're very welcome," responded Murphy.

"I'm just thankful that I had the equipment and the knowledge with me that day. And I was able to help him," explained Murphy, "It's nice when you actually witness the good."

