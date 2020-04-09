Blount Co. man celebrates 95th birthday in style

A 95-year-old retired marine survived World War II, serving on the frontline, and now a pandemic.

Source: (WVLT)

"Because of the virus, he was going to spend his birthday all alone. So that kind of tugged at me and I was all on board to do a drive-by birthday celebration for Mr. Fritts," said Natha Weinbaum, the service officer for the Blount County Veteran Affairs.

Lee Fritts turned 95 years young on April 9.

"I'm thankful to be alive," laughed Fritts.

"I love our World War II veterans for everything the did for our country and we still have a few here and I just want to celebrate them," explained Weinbaum.

"With as much stress as there is in the world, it's just great to celebrate a life well-lived. For a man who has made a difference in our world. And to see the veterans come out and honor him," explained Pam Yarnell, Fritts' neice.

Weinbaum said he was wounded in action and won a Purple Heart.

"It means so much because he was wounded by the enemy during World War II and so many didn't come home after the war," explained Weinbaum, "And we're just very appreciative of his service."

Cars drove by the church parking lot with people who wished him a happy birthday, thanked him for his service and celebrated him.

"I don't know what to think of all this," said Fritts.

"And he's very humble. And we're so proud of him, and this is the perfect way to say thank you," said Weinbaum.

"I never thought I'd get to 95 and I almost think maybe I shouldn't have," chuckled Fritts.

In all of Fritt's 95 years of life, April 9 marked his first TV interview. He still mows his lawn and drives.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office approved of the gathering since people stayed in their vehicles.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

