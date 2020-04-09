Blount Co. man hopes to help others with COVID-19 antibodies

A Blount County husband and father of three doesn't let much of anything get in his way, but coronavirus was different.

"So many other people had it a thousand times worse than I did," Kyle Hooker said. "Still this set me back. I had not been to the doctor for an illness over 10 years."

He had all the typical symptoms like a cough and fever, but he also lost the ability to taste and smell. Now he's recovered, and wants to help other through a convalescent plasma donation. Doctors can use his blood to treat others fighting COVID-19.

"It’s the hope that the antibodies that I now have in my body will help others that are really going through it that need the antibodies that my body has now produced," Hooker said.

Medic Blood Regional Center is working to accept donations from Hooker and other coronavirus survivors.

"It’s a procedure that’s been around for years and years," Kristy Altman with Medic Blood Regional Center said. "It’s just that we don’t have to use it as much because of the advancements in vaccines and medical technology, but we’re going back to a basic procedure here."

She said they are still working out the details, but they hope to be able to start collecting soon.

"Researchers have found that it works in this instance to help those patients that are in dire need of it," Altman said.

People wanting to give will have to show lab proof they tested positive for COVID-19 and be symptom free.

"If you have a positive diagnosis today, you have to be at least 28 days from today to be able to be a candidate," Altman said. "We want to make sure that you’re healthy and well before coming to the center and donating."

Now that he's recovered Kyle said he's already counting down the days until he can give.

"If I can touch one person, if there’s a certain time period of when I can give and give a second time I’ll do my best to do it," Hooker said.

If you're interested in giving to Medic Regional Blood Center call (865) 524-3074.

