Blount Co. man missing after fleeing from deputies

Blount County officials are on the search for a man who went missing early Saturday morning.

Jordan Blake Wallace, 22, went missing after he reportedly fled from deputies.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, BCSO deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a 1990 Chevrolet pick-up on U.S. Highway 321 at Old Glory Raod due to non-working lights on the truck.

Wallace, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sped away from deputies, according to reports.

The deputy continued to follow Wallace but he continued to flee and drive erratically on secondary roads, unit he reached Parks Ferry Road. Wallace then turned towards Park Ferry boat launch, jumped out of the moving truck and ran into the water and refused to come out.

Several deputies ran into the water in an attempt to get Wallace out but were unsuccessful.

The Blount County Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response Team searched for Wallace throughout the day Saturday on the Tennessee River, and members of BSORT are continuing to search for him. The Sheriff’s Office is also continuing to search for Wallace from the air using a small Unmanned Aircraft System

Investigators are continuing to follow leads after receiving information that Wallace may be alive and evading law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding Jordan Blake Wallace and his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit during normal business hours at (865)273-5001, or Blount County Communications non-emergency number at (865)983-3620. You may also leave a tip on the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at (865)273-5200, or through the Text-a-Tip link on the Sheriff’s Office website at bcso.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.