Blount Co. man shot, killed bear threatening his dog

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a bear was shot and killed after the bear attempted to attack a dog near Bear Springs Road.

A Blount County man shot and killed the black bear after if reportedly showed no sign of being afraid of humans. Wildlife officers said the man fired a warning shot at the bear and it continued to get closer. After that, the man fatally shot the bear.

An off-duty officer at the scene reported a similar story to officials.

TWRA officials said the shooting was justified due to the bear threatening the homeowner's property and showing no fear of humans.

