Blount Co. man tests positive for coronavirus, quarantined in Nebraska

A Blount County man confirmed to WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The man, who did not want to be immediately identified, was among 14 Americans flown from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Tokyo to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

He said he would be quarantined there until early March when doctors would perform another test. If he tests positive again, he said he would remain quarantined for another 14 days.

The man told Hall he feels fine and has no symptoms. He was traveling with his wife who is also in Omaha but has not been allowed to see him.

He said there didn't appear to be much coordination among officials and that it seemed as though they were learning how to handle the crisis as they went.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship set sail on January 20 and was placed under quarantine on February 3 when it docked in Japan.

The Blount County man wasn't the only East Tennessean on the ship.

WVLT News spoke to Dr. Arnold Hopland, whose wife Jeannie, was diagnosed with the virus. Jeannie is under quarantine, while Dr. Hopland remains on the cruise ship.

Officials said that there have been 2,004 deaths from the coronavirus thus far and more than 74,000 cases. More than 540 cases of the virus were identified among the 3,700 cruise passengers.

The U.N. secretary general has told The Associated Press that the virus outbreak that began in China “is not out of control but it is a very dangerous situation.”

