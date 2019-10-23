Blount County man arrested after reportedly wiring dog's mouth shut, assaulting woman

Blount County Sheriff said a man was arrested after he assaulted a woman, wired a dog's mouth shut, and got in a scuffle with an officer.

Jason Dewaine Sherwood, 41, is accused of throwing a TV at a 32-year-old woman and hitting her in the back of the head.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene of the alleged assault on Tuesday morning, they found the victim, but Sherwood had already left.

Officers said they found a dog with its mouth "wired shut with a hair tie." When officers cut the binding off, they said they found a bone inside the dog's mouth. The woman who said she had been attacked told officers that Sherwood bound the dog's mouth Monday evening after an argument between the two.

On the following Monday, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description of Sherwood's. When the deputy approached the vehicle Sherwood refused to get out. Then, Sherwood allegedly grabbed the deputy's vest in an attempt to get away.

Sherwood was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence with assault, cruelty to animals, evading arrest and simple assault.

Sherwood is being held at the Blount County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.