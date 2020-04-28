Blount County 13-year-old dies after battle with terminal illness

The friends and family of a terminally ill 13-year-old Blount County boy announced on Facebook that he passed away early Tuesday morning.

Lucas Hembree celebrated his 13th birthday surrounded by local first responders and deputies from Blount County Sheriff's Office in March.

When he was 3-years-old, Lucas was diagnosed with a terminal illness. He was not expected to survive after the age of 10.

"My heart is broken. On 04-28-20 at 3:30 am the Lord called Lucas Lee Hembree home to his eternal embrace," said a post on the "Prayers for Lucas" Facebook Page. The page has more than 36,000 likes. "Lucas unfurled his beautiful new set of wings. He is no longer in any pain and is now able to run, talk, sing, and do all the things he wasn't able to do while here. Please keep our family in your prayers that we will have comfort."

Memorial service arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.