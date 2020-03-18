Blount County Sheriff asks for help to identify burglary suspect

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect who was captured on a security camera.

Investigators said the individual is suspected in multiple break-ins in the Cave Mill Road/Mullendore Street/Porter area of Blount County overnight on March 17.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was seen burglarizing a travel trailer and appeared to have a handgun in his waistband.

Anyone with information should contact Blount County Communications at (865) 983-3620 or also leave a tip on the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at (865) 273-5200, or leave a tip on the Text-a-Tip link at www.bcso.com.

Sheriff Berrong is also asking individuals who live in that area and who have a Ring doorbell or other security camera system to check your system and report any recent suspicious activity to Blount County Communications.

