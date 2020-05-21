Blount County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong is asking people to be on the lookout for 13-year-old Selena Reanna Bivens.

Bivens went missing from her grandmother's home in Blount County on Tuesday. She lives in Oklahoma, but is visiting relatives in Blount County.

Bivens is described as five feet tall, weighing 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know her whereabouts, you're asked to call detective David Henderson at (865) 273-5114.

