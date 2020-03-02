Blount County Sheriff's Office celebrates terminally ill boy's 13th birthday

Lucas Hembree celebrated his 13th birthday surrounded by local first responders and deputies from Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

According to BCSO, Lucas was diagnosed with a terminal illness when he was 3-years-old and was not expected to live past the age of 10.

His father Chester Hembree, also a first responder, wanted to do something special for Lucas by inviting all of the deputies and responders to surprise Lucas at his house in Louisville.

In addition to his surprise birthday party, Lucas also received thousands of birthday cards from all over the country.

