Blount County Sheriff's Office need help identifying car burglary suspects

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying car burglary suspects.

According to BCSO's Facebook post, the suspects attempted to break-in and steal two cars in the Friendsville and Louisville area on Tuesday morning.

One of the victims told deputies that the suspects attempted to move her Dodge Challenger and break into another Dodge Challenger across the street but were unsuccessful.

According to BCSO, that same night, suspects attempted to break into another vehicle at a residence on Holston College Road.

Deputies believe the same group of suspects committed both crimes.

Sheriff Berrong would like to urge the public to lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables inside your vehicle.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspects or if you believe you were a victim of a car burglary BCSO is asking the public to contact BCSO investigations at (865) 273-5001 during normal business hours or to leave a tip on the 24-hour hotline at (865) 273-5200 or the Text-a-Tip link.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

