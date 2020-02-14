Blount County Sheriff's Office searching for endangered child

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing four-year-old.

The sheriff's office said 4-year-old Isaiah Vanover was last seen on February 12 at the Extended Stay America in Knoxville. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighs 75 pounds.

He is believed to be with Cody Astro Ake and Haley Amanda Weathers and her three children. They are known to frequent hotels and motels in the Knoxville and Blount County area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-755-8376.

