The Blount County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenage girl.

Deputies say 15-year-old Karina Montero was last seen April 15 in Friendsville.

She is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 115 pounds and is 5'3".

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to 911 or the sheriff's office at 865-273-5043.

