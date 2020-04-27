Blount County business prepares to reopen

Retail stores hope to survive the pandemic.

The Village Tinker is a family-owned boutique gift store.

The Maryville business has been around for the past decade.

They feature local and regional artists and have other items in the store.

They've adapted their business from being brick and mortar to online for the time being.

Unfortunately, they have had to lay-off some staff, but have gained customers in other states like New York, Florida and Illinois.

“We’re missing the in-store connection, but we’re creating this more web connection where there’s a lot more FaceTime, texting and emailing," said Joanna Tinker, Manager, The VillageTinker

“Personally, I haven’t heard of anybody that’s going to have to close because of this," explained, Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership Communications Director, "I know there’s some in dire straights right now as far as trying to get reopened, but hopefully we can get moving pretty quickly and get them back on track.

The Village Tinker plans to re-open its doors Wednesday, under the governor's guidelines.

Tinker said when they do so they will also offer appointment-only times for shoppers.

