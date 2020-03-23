Blount County hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Blount Memorial Hospital in Blount County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from the hospital.

The hospital said the employee is a resident of Blount County and has not worked since March 17.

"The employee reported that no symptoms occurred until March 18. At that time, the employee contacted their personal physician, was tested for COVID-19 and has been in home isolation since that time," the hospital said.

The hospital said, "based on the employee’s role in the organization, the employee was masked as part of their job, and in consultation with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we believe that no patients were exposed."

The hospital said they are working with the health department and no identifying information would be released.

As of March 23, Tennessee had 615 cases of COVID-19.