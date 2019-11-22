Blount County makes 13 cocaine arrests in one week

A joint investigation by the Blount County Sheriff's Office resulted in 13 crack cocaine arrests this week.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong from BCSO and Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell announced the 13 arrests after the conclusion of a narcotics investigation.

Of the 13 arrested, bonds ranged from $25,000 to $110,000 for their release.

Suspects include

Sandra Sutton, 54, held on a $28,000 bond

John R. Walker, 33, held on $110,000 worth of bonds

Jackie Marie McCulloch, 40, held on a $55,00 bond

Rudolph Lavel Tate, 59, held on a $25,000 bond

Justin Miles Brown, 26, released on $80,000 worth of bonds

Joshua McCall Scaife, 38, released on a $45,000 bond

Brandi Brewer Sudderth, 48, held on a $25,000 bond

Melissa Laron Harvey, 53, held on a $45,000 bond

Barry McRae, 54, held on a $50,000 bond

Gregory L. Stephens, Jr., 26, held on $110,000 worth of bonds

Christine Michelle Union, 39, held on a $25,000 bond

Cedric Ronya Davis, 37, released on a $50,000 bond

Natalie Nichelle Bradley, 41, released on a $25,000 bond

