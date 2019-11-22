Blount County makes 13 cocaine arrests in one week

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A joint investigation by the Blount County Sheriff's Office resulted in 13 crack cocaine arrests this week.
Sheriff James Lee Berrong from BCSO and Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell announced the 13 arrests after the conclusion of a narcotics investigation.
Of the 13 arrested, bonds ranged from $25,000 to $110,000 for their release.
Suspects include
Sandra Sutton, 54, held on a $28,000 bond
John R. Walker, 33, held on $110,000 worth of bonds
Jackie Marie McCulloch, 40, held on a $55,00 bond
Rudolph Lavel Tate, 59, held on a $25,000 bond
Justin Miles Brown, 26, released on $80,000 worth of bonds
Joshua McCall Scaife, 38, released on a $45,000 bond
Brandi Brewer Sudderth, 48, held on a $25,000 bond
Melissa Laron Harvey, 53, held on a $45,000 bond
Barry McRae, 54, held on a $50,000 bond
Gregory L. Stephens, Jr., 26, held on $110,000 worth of bonds
Christine Michelle Union, 39, held on a $25,000 bond
Cedric Ronya Davis, 37, released on a $50,000 bond
Natalie Nichelle Bradley, 41, released on a $25,000 bond
