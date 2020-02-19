Blount County meth bust lands three behind bars

Three people are behind bars after a crystal meth bust in Blount County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A SWAT team conducted a search at a home on Rafer Avenue in Maryville Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said they found narcotics, crystal meth, heroin, suboxone and $1,280 in cash.

Travis Trent Hodges, 36, Brandi Nicole Ellison, 37, and Anthony Lynn Simerly, 34 were arrested on drug charges.

Another person was cited for possession of suboxone.

