Longtime Blount County deputy and WWII veteran dead at 97

The Blount County Sheriff's Office suffered a loss Friday when long-time deputy Jim Estes passed away at the age of 97.

"I am saddened to hear of Jim's passing," Sheriff Berrong said. "Jim was a great man, one of the last of the greatest generation. He valiantly fought for our country during World War II and miraculously survived and came home to Blount County to raise a beautiful family. I will always remember Jim fondly. He will be missed by many."

Estes was not only a long-time Blount County deputy but also a World War II deputy.

Estes enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the 22nd Infantry Regiment and 4th Infantry Division.

In 1944, he landed on Utah Beach during the invasion of Normandy. Estes also participated in the World War II campaigns of Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Central Europe, and Ardennes.

Estes was honored with the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Infantryman's Badge.

In 2018, Estes earned his high school diploma. He was not able to earn it as a teenager because he enlisted in the military before graduating from high school.

Estes served as a full-time deputy with the Blount County Sheriff's Office from 1994 until 2011. He returned as a part-time deputy until 2013 and also served the county as a court officer.

